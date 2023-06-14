Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.