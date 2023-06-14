Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

