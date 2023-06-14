Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

