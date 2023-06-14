Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

