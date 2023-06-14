Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.36 Million in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 406,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,951,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 332,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

