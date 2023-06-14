Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

