Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

