Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

