Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

