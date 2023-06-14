Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

