ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.