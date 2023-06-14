ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,632,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,496,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 10,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,108,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

