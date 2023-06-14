ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

