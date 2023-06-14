Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

