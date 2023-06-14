Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

