Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 514 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Target stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.