Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

