Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

