Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

