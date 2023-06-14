Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
