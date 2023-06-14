Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $63,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 137 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

