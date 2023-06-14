Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $41,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.