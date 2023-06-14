Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $40,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

