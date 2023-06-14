Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.