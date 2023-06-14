Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.