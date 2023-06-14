Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,544,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,920,000 after buying an additional 1,732,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

