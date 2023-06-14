Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.52 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

TFC stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

