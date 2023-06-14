Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 35,313 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,556,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,037,000 after buying an additional 1,376,539 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

