Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.