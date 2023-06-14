Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

