Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rollins were worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.