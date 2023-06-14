Brogan Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,320,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 348,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

