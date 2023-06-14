Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

FSLR stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

