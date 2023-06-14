Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 941 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of MMP opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

