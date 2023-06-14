Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 8,260 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

KMI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

