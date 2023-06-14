Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 5,758 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

