Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 314 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.