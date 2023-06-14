Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

