Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,242 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.