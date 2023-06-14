Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 10,678 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,016,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,600 shares of company stock worth $36,734,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

