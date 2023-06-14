Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,353 shares of company stock worth $21,732,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.