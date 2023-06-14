Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

