Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,855 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

