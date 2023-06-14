Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

