Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

