Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 373 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,935,026 shares of company stock worth $541,703,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

