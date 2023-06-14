Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

