BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

