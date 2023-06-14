BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.