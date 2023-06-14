BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.